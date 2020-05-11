Bret Michaels’ New Book Will Look At The Romantic ‘Tension’ Between Him And Stevie Nicks

Bret Michaels is setting things straight surrounding the rumours that he and Stevie Nicks had a romantic relationship.

Michaels and Nicks have worked together numerous times, including on “Love’s A Hard Game To Play” which was written by Michaels and recorded by Nicks. She also featured on Michaels Get Your Rock On.

The Poison rocker virtually stopped by “The Talk@Home”, where he spoke of working with Nicks and the “tension” between them.

“The night before, I came into town. We went out to dinner, had the best time. We laughed, closed the place down; we were up on Sunset strip… Next day, recorded the song. It was incredible. Sitting there the way you dream it to be, you know, playing music. She’s on the piano, I’m on the guitar. All great, but, I say this with all respect, beautiful woman, all the way around, but there was no ‘rock of love’,” Michaels told the hosts, referencing his dating reality show.

He added, “It was good though. There was tension. You know what I mean?”

Michaels life, including his work with Nicks, will be documented in his upcoming book Unbroken: My Life in Pictures & Stories.

“The Talk” airs weekdays on GlobalTV at 2 p.m. ET.