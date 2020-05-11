YouTuber Corey La Barrie Killed In Car Crash, Driver ‘Ink Masters’ Star Daniel Silva Expected To Be Arrested For Murder

YouTuber Corey La Barrie has died at the age of 25 following a car crash involving “Ink Masters” Daniel Silva, 26.

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, Silva will be arrested for murder as he was driving the vehicle when it crashed into a street sign and a tree. The pair were out for a drive celebrating La Barrie’s 25th birthday on Sunday evening.

Silva has reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Police told the outlet that following the crash the pair were transported to a Los Angeles hospital where La Barrie was pronounced dead. Silva is currently still in hospital care with a broken hip.

According to TMZ Silva is expected to be arrested for murder after being discharged.

La Barrie’s mother shared a heartbreaking post to Instagram following his death, writing, “My heart breaks right now, on my son’s 25 birthday today he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk driver.”

She added, “The accident killed him instantly. No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair.”

Police are still investigating how the crash happened.

Fellow YouTuber Ethan Dolan shared his condolences on Twitter after hearing the news: