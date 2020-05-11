David Lynch Makes His Return To Reporting The Weather

David Lynch is here to give you the weather report.

The famed filmmaker gave the weather report for May 11 in Los Angeles on his YouTube page.

After looking out the window to outline the current conditions, Lynch said, “This should all burn off pretty soon. And we’ll have sunshine and 70 degrees. Have a great day!”

The update is the only video on his YouTube and it is unclear if he plans on making this a daily occurrence or if it is a one-off.

If the video seems to ring a bell it is because the “Twin Peaks” creator did previously give his own weather reports around 10 years ago and suddenly stopped.