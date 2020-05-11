Scooter Braun’s Biggest Learning Lesson: ‘Having The Ability To Say Sorry Is Very Important’

Scooter Braun has a lot to say about human interaction.

The renowned record executive alluded to his public feud with Taylor Swift in a new interview with British GQ. Braun, 38, explained how the recent headlines have him reconsidering a move to public office.

“Public office is something I’ve thought about in the past, but only because I get very frustrated by a lack of leadership,” Braun shared. “The reason I have shied away from it is because I have young children and I have to be careful.”

“Recently I was attacked very publicly by someone I don’t know, someone who refused to have a conversation with me,” he said. “And I wish that person nothing but the best and hope that one day dialogue is had because I think it all could have been avoided with proper dialogue.”

Braun’s immediate concern is keeping his children safe.

“What it did teach me was that if my children were teenagers, if they were a little bit older, this could have been very hard for them,” he expressed. “I don’t know if I want to put my children through that.”

Braun also shared the most important lesson he has learned from his mistakes.

“It’s easy when you’re young to get angry at the way people treat you, but that’s not helpful,” he explained. “What I’ve realized is I can’t affect what other people do or how they think. I can only affect my own actions. The best thing I can do is take ownership of what role I can play in the relationship.”

“If someone is angry at me then I must have contributed to their feelings in some way,” Braun concluded. “Right or wrong, I was part of that chain of reaction. Having the ability to say sorry is also very important.”