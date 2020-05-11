Blake Shelton Beats Nick Jonas As The ‘Master Of TikTok’

Blake Shelton has come a long way on TikTok in the last few weeks.

Near the beginning of this season of “The Voice”, Nick Jonas shared a TikTok video of Shelton calling the popular platform “Tic Tac”. Fast forward to today and now the country crooner is a master.

During “The Voice Happy Hour”, Shelton showed off the “manly” things he has been doing while sheltering in place – including talking to his plants, playing with chicks, cross-stitch and becoming the “master of TikTok.”

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson has been busy on her ranch, John Legend has been singing to himself and Jonas has been learning latte art which has resulted in a caffeine overdose that his wife, Priyanka Chopra, isn’t thrilled about.