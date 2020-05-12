‘Nurses’ Cast Joins Forces With Stand Up To Cancer Canada For Powerful PSA On International Nurses Day

The cast of Global’s “Nurses” is joining SU2C Canada to celebrate the real-life healthcare heroes.

In honour of International Nurses Day, stars of the hit series joined forces with #StandUpToCancerCanada for a powerful PSA to extend their gratitude to the nurses and doctors who have dedicated their lives to helping others.

Sandy Sidhu, Tiera Skovbye, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Donald Maclean Jr. and Natasha Calis all appear in the video to mark Tuesday, May 12.

The PSA thanks the nurses on the frontlines, not only through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but also the nurses working towards the battle to end cancer.

Learn what Stand Up To Cancer is doing in the fight against cancer at StandUpToCancer.ca.

You can catch the first full season of “Nurses” on GlobalTV.com.