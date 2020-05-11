Kathryn Dennis admits a recent DM exchange with radio show host Tamika (Mika) Gadsden lacked “Southern Charm”.

The drama started when Gadsden called out a beauty salon owner over the weekend for hosting a “Trump boat parade”.

In Charleston you learn, fairly quickly, that the face of White Supremacy resembles that of the boutique-owning, gatekeeping glitterati. This is Katie Shields, owner of Mylk Bar in Mt. Pleasant. She’s organizing a Nautical MAGA rally with her friends. Katie is reprehensible. pic.twitter.com/0CWSWRS0gz — Mika Gadsden (@mikagadsden) May 10, 2020

“In Charleston you learn, fairly quickly, that the face of White Supremacy resembles that of the boutique-owning, gatekeeping glitterati,” Gadsden wrote along with photos of the event.

It seems Dennis took exception with Gadsden’s posts and contacted her over direct message. The “Southern Charm” actress had some rather aggressive words for the radio host, as well as an ill-advised use of a monkey emoji.

“I guess I didn’t give her the response she wanted,” the black radio host wrote when sharing screenshots of the exchange.

“Why are you calling us ‘white people?’ that is so racist,” the Bravo personality wrote. “Your goal in posting statements to attempt to induce a negative and stress-related response only brings to light the fact that you are indeed an officially discredited source.”

I guess I didn’t give her the response she wanted. pic.twitter.com/Ll0sJu9wOi — Mika Gadsden (@mikagadsden) May 11, 2020

Dennis later apologized after getting verbally smacked with backlash.