Daniel Radcliffe Reads Thirsty Tweets During Interview, Admits: ‘The Daddy Thing Weirds Me Out’

Daniel Radcliffe read a thirsty tweet about himself aloud while his girlfriend laughed in the background during a recent interview.

Radcliffe was promoting “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” when Buzzfeed got him to read thirsty tweets about himself.

In typical British fashion, the “Harry Potter” alum thanked most people for writing the dirty tweets.

“I wish Daniel Radcliffe would send me nudes so I could screen-print them on a Snuggie,” read one.

“That has both a filthiness to it and an innocence,” Radcliffe responded. “My girlfriend just said she would take that Snuggie, so she agrees with you, person on the Internet.”

Radcliffe is currently dating actress Erin Darke, 35, who he met in 2013.

Another read, “Daniel Radcliffe. I would totally let him Slytherin.”

Hesitatingly, Radcliffe added, “I like to think it wouldn’t be a slither.”

Many of the tweets referred to him as “daddy,” a term he told viewers he does not like. “The daddy thing weirds me out. But thanks, still. Sincerely, thank you.”

Radcliffe can be seen in “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” on Netflix starting May 12.