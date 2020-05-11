Hilary Duff Hosts ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Table Read Of ‘Between A Rock And A Bra Place’

This is the things dreams are made of. Hilary Duff hosted a “Lizzie McGuire” table read complete with the original cast.

Jake Thomas, Adam Lamberg, Lalaine, Robert Carradine, Hallie Todd, Ashlie Brillault, Davida B. Williams and more came together to read through the “Between a Rock and a Bra Place!” episode.

“Some fun for you this Monday! Hope you guys have fun watching this! We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us…this is the first time we were all ‘together-ish’ in almost 18 years,” Duff captioned the video posted on Instagram.

She added, “This week marks the 19th anniversary of this episode ‘Between a Rock and a Bra Place!’ Do excuse our delayed singing…we will be taking singing lessons as a group to work on our craft!!”

Disney+ was reviving the beloved show but it has been put on hold indefinitely. Reports suggested that Disney execs wanted to keep the series family-friendly, while Duff and series creator Terri Minsky wanted a “more adult” take on the beloved character.