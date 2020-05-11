Mark Hamill Is Done With ‘Star Wars’ Franchise: ‘I Had A Beginning, Middle And End’

Mark Hamill is hanging up his lightsaber and robe.

Hamill has been synonymous with the “Star Wars” franchise for more than four decades. He made his debut as Luke Skywalker in 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope” and delivered his swan song in 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

RELATED: Mark Hamill Can’t Explain ‘Star Wars’ R2-D2 Plot Hole

“I had a beginning, middle, and end,” he told Entertainment Weekly, confirming his departure from the franchise. “Those films gave me far more than I ever expected when we started out so it’s never even occurred to me. My farewell was in ‘Episode IX’ and it was bittersweet.”

“I love all those people and I certainly have affection for George [Lucas] and the character he created,” Hamill elaborated. “But I don’t want to be greedy. There are still so many more stories to tell and so many great actors to tell them, they don’t need me.”

Hamill may be gone, but like a force ghost, he is always watching. The legendary actor considers himself a fan of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” and expressed what advantages the Pedro Pascal-led series has over the films.

RELATED: Mark Hamill Bids Farewell In Heartfelt Goodbye Letter

“I think they have a wonderful advantage on ‘The Mandalorian’ in that it’s economical storytelling,” Hamill explained. “They don’t have the burden of delivering a gigantic special effects extravaganza like the films had to do. It sort of gets back to the basics of George envisioning it as a western in space.”

“It has that tone of a Sergio Leone Western. I’m very impressed with it and to me, a very smart move on their part because you can’t keep trying to top,” he concluded. “It’s like the superhero movies that have to deliver these gargantuan epics. And with ‘The Mandalorian’, they can concentrate more on the characters and the storytelling. I think it’s excellent.”