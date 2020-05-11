‘Tiger King’ Directors Are Working On A Siegfried And Roy Series

The “Tiger King” filmmakers have their eyes, and cameras, set on two more members of the big cat family with famed illusionists Siegfried and Roy.

RELATED: PETA Is Selling A ‘Tiger King’ Halloween Costume

The news comes after Roy Horn died from COVID-19 complications on Friday. He made up one half of the legendary Siegfried and Roy duo with Siegfried Fischbacher.

The focus of the new project will be the 2003 mauling in which Horn was attacked on stage by one of the white tigers. The encounter left Horn partially paralyzed due to blood loss and a stroke.

He underwent extensive rehabilitation and was unable to walk or talk until 2006. The mauling put an end to Siegfried and Royal’s legendary circuit of tiger shows.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Impersonates Nicolas Cage As ‘Tiger King’

The new project will continue using the “Tiger King” name, according to The Hollywood Reporter.