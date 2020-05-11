Doja Cat Lied About Showing Her Boobs If ‘Say So’ Topped The Charts

Doja Cat is definitely not going topless over a chart-topper.

Doja fans are sharpening their paws after she lied about showing off the goods should her song “Say So” go number one on the charts. The 24-year-old rapper said she would show her boobs if fans helped cement “Say So” as a chart-topper.

“If say so hits #1 I’ll show you guys my boobs really hard,” she previously tweeted. After she achieved the feat, Doja said she was just playing around.

“I’m just going to be honest with you guys, I did play you. I’m not showing my boobs,” she said on Instagram Live. “I’m nasty with it, I’m extra nasty with it, with a side of scam. I’m on my pirate s**t right now, man… I’m f**king ruthless.”

“If I say I’m gonna show boobs, just know, I’m not gonna show boobs,” she continued. “And I’m okay with you guys thinking from now on, when I try to use that trick, which I won’t, if I do, just know motherf**ker, I am not being serious. It’s a lie. Ya know, what you’re gonna do.

The official remix of “Say So” features fellow rapper Nicki Minaj.