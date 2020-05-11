Becky Lynch Announces Pregnancy And Vacates WWE Women’s Title

Becky Lynch is giving up her WWE Raw women’s championship for an even bigger prize.

Lynch announced her pregnancy on the May 11 edition of “Monday Night Raw”. Lynch presented the title to Asuka who won the Money In The Bank contract on Sunday, earning her a guaranteed title shot within a one-year timeframe.

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother." An incredibly emotional moment between @BeckyLynchWWE and the NEW #WWERaw #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IU3BRXDBZD — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

“You go be a warrior,” Lynch told Asuka, “because I’m going to be a mother.”

Lynch and her fiancée, former WWE champion Seth Rollins, learned of the pregnancy in April. They had planned to get married in May but have postponed the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.