Bryan Adams Apologizes For Controversial Comments About Chinese Wet Markets

Bryan Adams is apologizing for comments on social media that many condemned as racist.

After deleting the tweet and disabling comments on the Instagram post, on Tuesday the Canadian singer shared an apology, explaining that his rant was intended only to call out animal cruelty.

“Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism,” he wrote.

In the original posts, Adams complained about the cancellation of his tour due to the coronavirus pandemic on Instagram, calling out the wet markets in China – thought to be where the virus originated, earning him no shortage of backlash.

“Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall,” Adams wrote in the original Instagram post. The rest of his rant was aimed towards Chinese wet markets.

He added, “My message to them other than ‘thanks a f**king lot’ is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans.”

Surprisingly, a number of celebs responded to Adams’ original post.

The posts had Adams trending on social media, with Amy Go, president of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice, telling the CBC, “People look up to public figures. He is seen as an idol by many. It justifies this racist hatred against Chinese… this is so irresponsible and just so, so, so, so racist.”

A rise in racism towards Asians has been reported since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.