Kylie Jenner’s Cake Cutting Skills Are Driving People Crazy

The internet found a very odd thing to get upset about: how Kylie Jenner cuts her cake.

On Sunday, the beauty mogul shared a clip of her cutting her Mother’s Day cake in which she first cut out a circle piece from the inside.

“People were very disturbed I cut my cake how I did so this is for those people,” Jenner said sharing the video of her cutting once again.

“Can we talk about how Kylie Jenner cuts cake, psychopath vibes,” one person wrote on Twitter. Another added, “Kylie jenner cutting her cake triggers my ocd.. wtf!!!”

“This cake you guys, it’s unreal. It’s unreal,” Jenner said in an additional clip.

Jenner shared other Mother’s Day updates: She received numerous floral arrangements with many yellow roses handed to her by her daughter Stormi.