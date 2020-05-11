Jim Carrey Paints Grim Reaper Jealous Of Donald Trump Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Jim Carrey is painting chilling imagery about the U.S. federal government’s response to COVID-19.

The Ontario-native shared a new painting of U.S. President Donald Trump. The image portrays the Grim Reaper flipping off an aggressively orange Trump.

“GRIM REAPER OFFICIALLY JEALOUS OF TRUMP AND GOP’S ABILITY TO DOUBLE THE DEATH TOLL,” Carrey scrawled along the bottom of the painting.

The global count of confirmed novel coronavirus cases has exceeded 4.2 million. The U.S. has the most COVID-19 cases at nearly 1.4 million to date.

Carrey has become known for his political paintings, many of which Trump have been the subject.