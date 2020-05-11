Joanna Serenko Uplifts The Soul With ‘Lean On Me’ Cover

“The Voice” contestant Joanna Serenko is sharing some much-needed music goodness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Michael Williams Nabs Place In Top 17

Serenko narrowly avoided elimination last week and bounced back on Monday with a touching rendition of Bill Withers’ “Lean On Me”. The singer was surrounded by lush woodlands and bohemian furniture while performing remotely.

“There’s a reason America saved you last week,” coach Blake Shelton said following the performance. “Your voice literally floats like a butterfly. You’re so powerful. I love your artistry.”

RELATED: CammWess Pays Tribute To Bill Withers On ‘The Voice’

Serenko, 19, is now a semi-final contestant repping the tried-and-true colours of Team Blake.