Garth Brooks Surprises Fans By Promising To Release Half Of His New Album

Garth Brooks has an unexpected dose of country goodness.

The country music legend announced his intentions on Monday to drop new songs from his upcoming FUN! album at midnight. Brooks shared the news during the latest episode of his “Inside Studio G” Facebook Live program.

“Tell you what we’re going to do. We’ll get Amazon Music on the phone. You can stream Garth. Let’s release half the album on Amazon Music… tonight,” he exclaimed. “Can we do that?”

Brooks, 58, also dished on the challenges of releasing new music during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had this discussion. I don’t want to be the guy that tries to do something in the midst where everybody is hurtin’. It’s like… damn it,” he expressed. “The album’s ready to go.”

“It’s just how do you get out and promote and be happy and jolly while everybody’s out there fighting for their lives not only physically,” Brooks concluded. “But fighting for their lives financially.”