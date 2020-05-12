Adam Sandler’s Daughter Crashes His ‘Kimmel’ Interview To Tell Story About Her Dad’s ‘Bloody’ Ear

Kids crashing interviews is now a regular occurrence during lockdown.

Adam Sandler appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday, when his daughter Sunny, 11, appeared at the start of the interview to tell a funny story about her dad.

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’: Pete Davidson And Adam Sandler Bring Fans A Quarantine Anthem For These Crazy Times

The actor told Kimmel, “I had a hair coming out of my ear, apparently, and Sunny told me about it, and she said I looked goofy so I went and shaved.

“I took the razor I usually shave with and I went like this, then I came downstairs and said, ‘How’s that Sunny?’ and she said, ‘You’re bleeding.'”

RELATED: Adam Sandler Shares Another Hilarious Quarantine Tune

Sunny told Kimmel, “It’s bloody,” before Sandler added: “She says there’s a gut coming off my ear.”

Sandler didn’t want his daughter staying for the entire interview though, urging the youngster: “You go upstairs and do some homework, get away from daddy so he can talk dirty.”

The star also spoke about embracing quarantine, the adventure he went on with his family to pick up Chinese food, and much more.