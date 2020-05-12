Jason Momoa Shares Shirtless Video Of Him Teaching His Son To Throw Tomahawks And Fans Can’t Handle It

By Becca Longmire.

Jason Momoa gave fans a treat on his Instagram Story this week.

The actor posted a video of him teaching his son Nakoa-Wolf how to throw a tomahawk without looking at his target. And he was shirtless while doing it.

Momoa pointed out it’s “not essential” to look at the target, you just need to figure out how to aim.

He insisted it is “important to look so that no one is walking in front of the target” though, but said it’s all about arrogance and confidence.

Despite Momoa’s confident approach, most of his shots didn’t make the target.

Unsurprisingly, the video sparked quite the reaction online. See some of the response below.

All The Reasons We Love Jason Momoa
