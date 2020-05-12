Seth MacFarlane Sings One Song In The Voice Of Many Artists On ‘Fallon’

Seth MacFarlane is a pro at voice work.

The “Family Guy” creator and star was on “The Tonight Show” on Monday, and host Jimmy Fallon had him play a game of “One Song, Many Artists”.

The game involved MacFarlane singing “You’re Nobody till Somebody Loves You”, will Fallon holding up cards with character and celebrity names for him to impersonate.

MacFarlane started off simple, doing the voices of Peter and Stewie Griffin from “Family Guy”, eventually doing perfect impressions of Kermit the Frog and Liam Neeson.

Also on the show, MacFarlane talked about how his work on “The Orville” and “Family Guy” will be different once the coronavirus crisis is over.

“The biggest issue for me as I look ahead to what’s next, and as I start writing projects… When you’re writing characters it’s hard to predict how people are going to behave. ‘Jim shakes hands with Bob.’ Is that ever going to happen again,” he said. “What is the world going to look like, and how much of day-to-day interaction between people is this going to be, and you just can’t predict that.”