Tina Fey’s Daughter Crashes Her ‘Late Night’ Interview To Deliver An Incredible Diss

Tina Fey’s daughter has no respect.

On Monday, the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” creator was on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” to talk about the new “Kimmy vs. The Reverend” interactive special when her daughter crashed the interview.

Dressed in what looked like colonial garb, Fey’s daughter appeared on camera, with her hand raised up to her head. Slowly she revealed her fingers making the shape of an L.

“You’re calling me a loser?” Fey asked, as her daughter cracked up laughing.

“Wait a second, we’re not losers,” Meyers shouted.

Also on the show, Fey revealed that her daughter, along with being an expert insult comic, is also an impressive contortionist.

As the proud mother explained, her daughter performed as part of a Zoom talent show hosted by the women from her era of Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

“She is a fan of a young woman named Sophie Dawsey, on YouTube, and she’s been on ‘America’s Got Talent’,” she said. “And from what I can see, she seems like a lovely young person and she’s a very gifted contortionist. And Penelope was like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna do that.'”