Mariah Carey Performs Incredible Mashup Of ‘Through The Rain’ And ‘Make It Happen’ During ‘Rise Up New York!’ Telethon

Mariah Carey delivered an incredible performance during Monday night’s “Rise Up New York!” virtual telethon.

Carey belted out a mashup of her songs “Through the Rain” and “Make it Happen”, which she performed from her home studio.

The singer kicked off her appearance by saying, “New York, I know we’re strong enough to get through this! We will rise again.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Takes Part In Tina Fey Hosted New York COVID-19 Benefit Event

Monday’s event was held to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts in the Big Apple.

Tina Fey hosted the hour-long bash, which raised $115 million, benefiting the Robin Hood organization.

Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Jon Bon Jovi, Jimmy Fallon, and many more stars made appearances.

Fey got emotional after announcing the total amount made. See her reaction in the clip below.