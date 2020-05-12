Washington Capitals Goalie Helps Rescue Kitten From Bridge

A kitten is safe and sound, thanks to the help of an NHL star.
On Monday night, Brandi Holtby, the wife of Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby, posted videos on social media of a frightened cat in a drain on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge near Washington, D.C.
The Holtbys, along with the help of some other strangers, managed to safely lure the cat out with “a can of tuna, and a bit of patience.”
The kitten was put in a box to keep everyone safe from being scratched but it was not clear whether the family were taking the little creature to a vet or to an animal rescue.