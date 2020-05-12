Lena Dunham wants to clear up any confusion regarding that red carpet kiss she planted on Brad Pitt.

The “Girls” creator played a little game of “Spit on Pitt” on “Watch What Happens Live” with host Andy Cohen. Dua Lipa and Gigi Goode were also present.

“I don’t know if you remember there was a sort of awkward photo taken of the two of us,” Dunham explained. “Well, the way the internet read it was, I had somehow physically accosted him causing him a great deal of stress… I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt.

“I respect him far too much as an artist and a friend. Later that night because he knew I felt nervous, he took me into a room and we secretly ate pizza and I told him I like his ring and he gave it to me,” she added. “And I wear it and every time I wear it, something amazing happens.”

Dunham snagged an ensemble role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. She reflected on how the gentlemanly Pitt made her feel welcomed in a room filled to the brim with movie icons.

