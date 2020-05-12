Dakota Johnson Insists She Wasn’t Asked To Direct Coldplay’s ‘Cry Cry Cry’ Music Video Because She’s Dating Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson insists she wasn’t hired to co-direct Coldplay’s video for “Cry Cry Cry” just because she’s Chris Martin’s girlfriend.

Johnson speaks about making her directorial debut with the vid in a new interview with Marie Claire while promoting her latest flick “The High Note”.

She shares, “I wrote the story and pitched it to the band like every other director did, and they chose mine—not because they’re partial to me at all.”

The clip was released on Valentine’s Day.

Johnson and Martin are thought to have been dating since 2017.

The “Fifty Shades” actress adds that she curated “every single detail” in the music video.

“When I work, I’m constantly thinking about the job. It takes up so much of my brain. Not all of my projects are only good messages, but all of them have a little bit of something that makes me feel like it’s an okay thing to pour my heart into.”

Johnson also talks about battling depression from an early age.

She tells the mag: “I’ve struggled with depression since I was young—since I was 15 or 14. That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, ‘Oh, this is a thing I can fall into.’ But I’ve learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world. I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don’t pour out of me. I don’t make it anyone else’s problem.”

“My brain moves at a million miles per minute,” Johnson says about the COVID-19 crisis back in February. “I have to do a lot of work to purge thoughts and emotions, and I am in a lot of therapy.”