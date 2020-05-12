Tony Shalhoub And His Wife Recover From COVID-19: ‘It Was A Pretty Rough Few Weeks’

Tony Shalhoub and his wife Brooke had COVID-19.

Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)” revealed the diagnosis on Peacock’s new program, “The At-Home Variety Show”. The actor admitted it was a difficult few weeks for the couple.

“I hope you are all being careful and following the protocol. We really are all Monk now,” said Shalhoub. “Last month, my wife Brooke and I came down with the virus, and it was a pretty rough few weeks. But we realize that so many other people have and had it a lot worse.”

The “Monk” reference is a nod to his Emmy-winning role as the germ-obsessive Adrian Monk character. He then acknowledged the healthcare workers on the frontlines.

“Must be 7:00 — time to go out and show our appreciation to all our heroes: the health care workers, the first responders. Let’s go. Stay safe and stay sane,” he said as he walked onto his balcony over New York.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases globally has exceeded 42.5 million. The U.S. has the most total confirmed cases with nearly 1.4 million. Canada is ranked 13th at the time of publication with nearly 70,000 confirmed cases.