Kelly Clarkson Surprises ‘The Voice’ Contestant With An Amazing Opportunity

“The Voice” contestant Toneisha Harris just got the offer of a lifetime.

After watching her performance of Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me” on Monday night’s episode, Kelly Clarkson was absolutely in awe.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Singer Michael Williams Nabs Place In Top 17, Impresses Judges With Harry Styles Cover

Despite not being her coach, Clarkson asked Harris, when the coronavirus lockdown is over, to come to her Las Vegas show and perform on stage for her audience.

“I want people to hear how big that song was,” she said. “You are an incredibly gifted vocalist.”

Through tears, Harris said, “Thank you, Kelly, thank you so, so much. And yes, I will definitely come.”

RELATED: CammWess Pays Tribute To Bill Withers With ‘The Voice’ Performance

She then turned to coach Blake Shelton, who also offered her the chance to come sing with him during a concert.

“You’re so special to me,” he said., “My God, you deserve to be in the finale.”