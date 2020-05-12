Robert Pattinson Says The ‘Downsides’ Of Playing Batman Were Why He Agreed To The Role

Robert Pattinson sees nothing but upsides in taking on the Batman.

In a new profile for GQ, the actor and star of upcoming film “The Batman” explained his decision to play the iconic hero.

“I think sometimes the downsides—which I’ve definitely thought about—the downsides kind of seem like upsides. I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character, which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character,” Pattinson said.

“I was watching the making of ‘Batman & Robin’ the other day,” he continued. “And even then, George Clooney was saying that he was worried about the fact that it’s sort of been done, that a lot of the ground you should cover with the character has been already covered.”

Pattinson also looked to more recent Batman stars like Christian Bale and Ben Affleck to figure out what he could do that was new with the role.

“And then I was thinking, It’s fun when more and more ground has been covered. Like, where is the gap? You’ve seen this sort of lighter version, you’ve seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version,” he said. “And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: Where’s my opening? And also, do I have anything inside me which would work if I could do it? And then also, it’s a legacy part, right? I like that.”

He added, “There’s so few things in life where people passionately care about it before it’s even happened. You can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energizes you a little bit. It’s different from when you’re doing a part and there’s a possibility that no one will even see it. Right? In some ways it’s, I don’t know… It makes you a little kind of spicy.”