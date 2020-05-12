Piers Morgan Slams Miriam Margolyes For Saying She Wanted British PM Boris Johnson To Die During His Coronavirus Battle

Piers Morgan slammed “Harry Potter” actress Miriam Margolyes for saying she wanted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to die during a revent TV appearance.

Margolyes, 78, made the controversial comments during an appearance on Channel 4 show “The Last Leg”, and Morgan insisted the presenters on there should have called her out for it.

Morgan said on “Good Morning Britain”: “Shame on you, Miriam Margolyes, absolute shame on you.

“I’ve got to say, I like some of them, not all of them on ‘The Last Leg’, but their reaction as well, one of you should have jumped in, there’s comedy, and there’s comedy – that’s not comedy.

“If someone said on this show, ‘I wanted Boris Johnson to die,’ I would have ripped them, and yet no one said anything, she was allowed to have her moment and people were encouraged by their silence to laugh,” he added, according to Metro.

Morgan continued, “It’s not funny what Boris Johnson went through personally on that ICU unit – he nearly died. And I think it’s really shameful of Miriam Margolyes.”

Morgan’s comments come after Margolyes was asked by presenters Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe how she felt the PM had handled the coronavirus crisis so far.

She replied, “Appallingly, of course, appallingly. It’s a disgrace, it’s a scandal. It’s a public scandal.

“I had difficulty not wanting Boris Johnson to die. I wanted him to die. Then I thought that will reflect badly on me and I don’t want to be the sort of person that wants people to die.

“So then I wanted him to get better, which he did do, he did get better. But he didn’t get better as a human being. And I really would prefer that.

“So we’re in the s**t, basically, here.”