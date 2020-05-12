Nicholas Hoult Opens Up About Being A Dad With Rare Comments On ‘Corden’

Nicholas Hoult usually keeps his private life private.

But in an interview with James Corden on Monday’s “The Late Late Show”, the actor opened up about being a dad during the pandemic.

“I’m loving it,” the 30-year-old said about being a father amid these trying times. “It’s mad. It’s a learning curve, isn’t it? There’s a lot to take in. But overall, it’s like that time again, it brings back a lot of memories of your childhood. It makes you play again, which I’m really enjoying, particularly with this time now with everything shut down and not having to work. I’m kind of just playing trains all day. Yeah, it’s great.”

Hoult welcomed his first child with Bryana Holly back in 2018, keeping the child’s sex and their name a secret.

Talking to Corden, Hoult reflected on his first-ever role — a part in a play when he was only three.

“I don’t understand it now looking at my little boy,” he remarked. “How do you convince the kid to do what you want them to do, like designate a time on stage? Because I can’t convince him to do anything.”