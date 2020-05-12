Rita Wilson Talks Losing Her Mother To Alzheimer’s Disease, Battling Breast Cancer & Predicting Her Coronavirus Diagnosis In Candid Interview

Rita Wilson discusses her battle with breast cancer, losing her mother Dorothy to Alzheimer’s disease, and much more in a candid new interview with Health.

Wilson says of her mom: “It is one of the hardest things families go through. Even in the closest of families, it creates a lot of tension and anxiety. This person that you love, that raised you, doesn’t recognize you anymore, and you are losing them every day, little by little.

“I learned so much from my mom—even through her Alzheimer’s. You learn about yourself, about your family, about grieving and letting go. You learn about what’s important and what’s not. That disease is not something you’d ever wish on anybody, but I try to find the beauty in it, too.”

The actress also talks about her battle with breast cancer in 2015 and what it was like undergoing a double mastectomy.

Wilson shares, “Once you realize that there’s something in you that is trying to kill you, you have to accept that there’s going to be a new normal. Look, I’m five years clean now, and it evolves. When it first happens, you’re like, ‘What is this?’ It’s different. I’m so thankful that there is reconstruction. I’m healthy today. I am not going to take it for granted, and I’m not going to mess with it.”

She then contracted COVID-19 with her husband Tom Hanks, admitting she predicted the whole thing: “You always think that bad things happen to other people— until it happens to you, and you realize you’re not immune to it. It was similar with my breast cancer diagnosis. While all this was going on, I actually said to Tom, ‘Before breast cancer, it was a thing that was sort of in the distance or something that happens to other people.’

“And then I said, ‘But I don’t feel that way anymore. I mean, who’s to say we won’t get [COVID-19]?’ And then we got it. It was so strange. But we had really great medical care, and thankfully we are doing well.”

Wilson also speaks in another chat about her passion for music and her time as a judge on the season finale of “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart,” airing Monday, May 18, with “Bachelorette” stars Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin.

The star then talks about her viral “Hip Hop Hooray” remix with Naughty By Nature.

She admits, “It took me a month to learn that song, I had to learn it two lines at a time then build on those two lines because nothing made sense to me! I had to go to urban dictionary.”