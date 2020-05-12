Postponed ‘Friends’ Reunion Could Possibly Film At The End Of Summer

Although the “Friends” reunion has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

While speaking with Variety, WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt said that filming of the highly anticipated special could take place at the end of summer 2020.

“At first we thought, shows will be delayed for a month or two at the most, and now it seems like it’s going to be far longer than that,” Greenblatt shared.

“We’re holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production,” he continued.

“We do think there’s a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn’t want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms.”

The reunion was slated to coincide with the launch of HBO Max on May 27.

However, Greenblatt did state that if quarantine measures continue for the unforeseeable future, a “virtual route” for the reunion may be put back on the table.

“At the moment, we’re trying to look to the future and get this thing done in a more conventional way, and I think it’s worth waiting for,” he said. “We would have loved to have had it on [HBO Max on] Day 1, but at the same time, if we can get it launched in the fall, I think it’ll be something that we can have the audience really looking forward to as well.”

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc are all set to take part in the unscripted reunion, which is scheduled to be filmed on the original “Friends” soundstage.