Royal Family Shares Video To Say Thank You To Nurses Around The World On International Nurses Day

The Royal Family thanked nurses and midwives across the Commonwealth and globe Tuesday to celebrate International Nurses Day.

Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were among those saying thanks to medical workers, with the Prince of Wales saying: “On this International Nurses Day my family and I want to join in a chorus of thank yous.”

Camilla added, “Extraordinary times call for extraordinary people. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

From The Queen and The Royal Family this #InternationalNursesDay: Thank you 🌎 pic.twitter.com/YZvREWRlR9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 12, 2020

The Queen is also marking International Nurses Day by speaking to Professor Kathleen McCourt, the president of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation and Fellow of the Royal College of Nursing, of which the Queen is Patron.

Her conversation comes after the Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, spoke to nurses in seven different commonwealth countries. The calls were facilitated by Nursing Now, a global campaign to improve health by raising the status and profile of nursing of which the Duchess of Cambridge is Patron.

Credit: Kensington Palace

The royals spoke with healthcare professionals working in Australia, India, Malawi, Sierra Leone, Bahamas, Cyprus, Tanzania, and the U.K.

Members of the Royal Family spoke with nurses about the work they’ve been doing, with many talking about the impact of COVID-19 and how they’ve been coping with the pandemic.