James Corden Reveals 3 ‘Late Late Show’ Staffers Welcomed Baby Girls Within 24 Hours

It’s a joyous day for the staff of “The Late Late Show”!

During Monday’s virtual show, James Corden revealed that three people who work on the late-night series welcomed babies, all baby girls, into their families within a 24-hour window.

“Every show, we find three things to cheer you up. But today, we didn’t have to look very far,” Corden explained. “For us here, three members of our Late Late Show staff have all had babies within the past 24 hours.”

“First, our accounting assistant, Rachel, gave birth to a baby girl, Sadie Markowitz. And then just hours after Sadie was born, our executive producer, James Longman, welcomed a baby daughter as well, and her name is Zadie,” he continued. “And then shortly after Sadie and Zadie were born, our editor, David LaMattina, also welcomed a baby daughter. Believe it or not, her name is… Amelia. Which is a shame, because it doesn’t rhyme.”

In more happy news, John Krasinski virtually gathered his former co-stars from “The Office” together for this week’s edition of his “Some Good News” show. The actor also welcomed Susan Hedrick and John Lush, two lovebirds whose proposal was seemed directly out of the beloved sitcom.

Lush explained on SGN that when he decided to pop the question to Hedrick, he did so outside of a gas station convenience store — just like Krasinski’s character, Jim Halpert, did when he asked Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) to marry him.

Krasinski then revealed that he recently got ordained, allowing him to officiate the couple’s wedding virtually over Zoom… with a little help from his “Office” friends! Watch below:

More From ET:

‘The Office’ Cast Reunites on John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’

Quarantine Olympics Creator Explains How to Compete in the Stay-at-Home Games

James Corden Has Minor Eye Surgery, Halts ‘Late Late Show’ Filming