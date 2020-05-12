‘Fuller House’ Says Farewell In Final Season Trailer Poking Fun At Cancellation

Unfortunately for “Fuller House” fans, the show is coming to an end after five seasons, with its “Farewell Season” debuting June 2.

A new trailer for the final batch of episodes takes a nostalgic trip back to the original “Full House”, bringing fans all the way back around to the present, and then ends with a joke poking fun at the show’s cancellation.

“Why does it have to end?” Kimmy asks.

When Ramona shows up to ask, “What are you guys talking about?” they women all should, “Ice cream!”

The trailer also shows off clips of the planning for DJ Tanner-Fuller’s wedding and the return of classic stars like Bob Saget, John Stamos and Dave Coulier.

Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Dashiell and Fox Messitt, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton and Adam Hagenbuch also star.