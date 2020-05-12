Jimmy O. Yang Just Can’t Impress His Dad

Jimmy O. Yang has significant roles alongside Steve Carell, Kumail Nanjiani and Constance Wu, but his dad could not care less.

Yang caught up with “The IMDb Show” in support of the launch of his new Amazon Prime Video stand-up special, “Good Deal”. The comedian said years of hard work in the entertainment industry has done absolutely nothing to win favour with his dad.

“When he finally accepted my career, instead of saying ‘Congratulations, son. You made it. You’re a serious regular on ‘Silicon Valley’, congrats.’ He said, ‘so easy you can do it, I can do it,'” Yang dished.

The actor saw it as an opportunity to prove his dad wrong. Yang hooked his father up with his agent and Yang’s dad began auditioning. Yang had expected his dad to return to him defeated and appreciative of the hard work Yang does.

Instead, Yang’s father nailed audition after audition. “Why doesn’t everybody do this?” his dad asked.

You can next catch Yang in the recurring role of Doctor Chan Kaifang on Netflix’s “Space Force”. He stars alongside Carell, John Malkovich and Lisa Kudrow.