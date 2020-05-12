Ryan Reynolds Shares Heartwarming Mother’s Day Tribute To Wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds is spreading some Mother’s Day love.

The actor shared the sweet shoutout to his wife Blake Lively, mom, Tammy Reynolds and his mother-in-law Elaine Lively on Instagram.

Captioning a sweet photo of the trio hugging, Reynolds wrote, “I salute these three incredible mothers for their wisdom, strength and ability to forever appear as though they’re standing at the doorway to their own surprise birthday party #HappyMothersDay ❤️.”

The post got a lot of love from some famous friends, including Robyn Lively, Blake’s half-sister, who hit up the comment section writing, “Hahaa yess totallyyyy!! We all inherited that magical trait.”

Blake and Reynolds have been sharing looks into their coronavirus quarantine life with their fans, like last week when the family made cookie monster pancakes.

Blake Lively/Instagram

See what other stars had to say about Mother’s Day below: