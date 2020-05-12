‘Center Stage’ Is Coming Back As A TV Series

By Corey Atad.

Sony Pictures/YouTube
Just in time for the 20th anniversary of “Center Stage”, a follow-up TV series has been announced.

According to Deadline, the series is in the works from “Sweet/Vicious” creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and the original film’s producer Laurence Mark.

“Center Stage” will continue the story of the original film, following a new class of dancers bumping up against the more traditional style of the American Ballet Academy.

The original film, released May 12, 2000, became a cult favourite, spawning two sequels and launching the careers of Zoe Saldana and Amanda Schull.

