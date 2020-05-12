Kim Petras Describes ‘Malibu’ As ‘My Favourite Song I’ve Ever Dropped’

Kim Petras is beyond excited for what she describes as her debut studio album.

Petras is gearing up for the release of a new album. Meanwhile, she has technically released two albums already: Clarity and Turn Off the Light. However, Petras refers to these simply as “projects.”

“I’m trying to make my official debut album. Clarity was technically my first album, it is an album, but we just didn’t call it one,” Petras told Apple Music‘s Brooke Reese. “We were just calling it a project. So, now I’m ready to drop a debut album.”

“I feel like I have a strong vision for this album,” she continued. “Also, I mean, Halloween is around the corner and I love to drop Halloween music.”

Petras is supremely excited about the album, and one song in particular called “Malibu”.

“I’m also excited to be fun again because Clarity was… I love it, don’t get me wrong, but it was all about heartbreak and I’m just happy to be back on the love song, fun end of music because that’s my favourite thing in the world and I feel like that’s why I make music,” she shared.

“I really feel like the song is just my favourite song I’ve ever dropped,” she said. “So, I’ve been holding onto it for so long, it’s just kept coming around. I wrote it, the first version of it we wrote three years ago, and we never really polished it up.”