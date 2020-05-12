Sandra Oh On Her Successful Career: ‘I Decided I’m Only Going To Play Characters That Are Essential To The Plot’

Sandra Oh discusses her successful career in a new interview with Elle Canada.
The 48-year-old Korean-Canadian explains how she’s now at a place in her career where she can say “no” to certain parts.
“I decided that I’m only going to play characters that are essential to the plot, that conduct the narrative and therefore can’t be cut out,” she reveals, adding that “you have to get to a place [in your career] where you can say ‘no.’”
The “Killing Eve” star goes on, “I am specifically interested in roles that explore a character’s race. Because I can, and because I want our conversations to eventually move to a place that recognizes it’s important.”
“Let’s say it’s a show about a fashion magazine and the editor’s Black,” she continues. “You can’t just write this character without having the background of who she is. But that has been the primary storytelling for as long as we’ve been around.”
Oh opens up about how excited she is to see younger actors who “carry” their accent.
“If you are Korean-American and from Los Angeles, you have an accent, but they aren’t trying to flatten their accent, like I have,” she says. “They are just carrying that into the character of, say, a doctor. That’s how we get the shift. We don’t want to just have a person of colour acting the way a white person would act. Because they’re not!”
Oh also talks about her lengthy career and many achievements, telling the mag: “It’s good to hear that people are excited about what I’m doing— especially in the context of having a career that has spanned decades.”
“As you mature, you look for meaning, you look for connection to the world,” she adds of her workload. “You’re working for purposefulness—and if you can get that from your work? What a blessing.”