Robert Pattinson Admits To Almost Burning His House Down While Trying To Microwave Pasta

Robert Pattinson has admitted he can’t be trusted with a microwave.

As GQ Magazine‘s June cover star, the “Twilight” alum, 33, revealed a YouTube tutorial on how to make pasta in the microwave almost caused him to burn his London home to the ground.

“Yesterday I was just Googling, I was going on YouTube to see how to microwave pasta,” he said, before admitting pasta does not belong in the microwave. “It’s really actually quite revolting… but I mean, who would have thought that it actually makes it taste disgusting?”

Opting for a Piccolini Cuscino recipe, a microwaved pasta dish that calls for noodles, Corn Flakes instead of breadcrumbs, a lighter, American cheese and “any kind” of sauce.

“I found after a lot of experimentation that you really need to congeal everything in an enormous amount of sugar and cheese,” he explained, revealing he microwaved the pasta for eight minutes.

So he layered cheese and sugar on a tray with aluminum foil, “It really needs a sugar crust.”

But the foil caused “a lightning bolt” to come from the appliance, “Yeah, I think I have to leave that alone.”