New Russell Crowe Movie ‘Unhinged’ Could Be The First New Film To Open In Theatres In July

One movie had to be the first to play in newly reopened theatres and it looks like that honour might go to “Unhinged” starring Russell Crowe.

The psychological thriller stars Crowe as an unhinged man who makes a woman named Rachel (Caren Pistorius) the target of his road rage.

As U.S. movie theatres are encouraged to open by U.S. President Donald Trump, the genre flick “Unhinged” is being billed as “the first new film to open in America’s movie theatres in accordance with state public health department safety guidelines on July 1,” according to a press release.

For now, Canadian movie theatres remain closed with no official reopening date announced at this time.

While “Unhinged” might be the first movie out of the gate in July, the first major movie with a summer release date is Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” with a July 17 date, followed by Disney’s live-action “Mulan” which was rescheduled from its March 27 release date.