Ethan Hawke Has Gone Mad In ‘The Good Lord Bird’ Trailer

Good Lord, Ethan Hawke has gone mad.

Hawke stars in the new trailer for “The Good Lord Bird”, released on Tuesday. The historical program tells the story of controversial abolitionist John Brown.

“The old man was nuttier than a squirrel turd,” one witness in the trailer says of Hawke’s character.

The Showtime miniseries is created by and stars Ethan Hawke. It also stars Grammy and Tony-winning Hamilton star Daveed Diggs and Wyatt Russell, son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

“The Good Lord Bird” premieres August 9.