Vera Wang, 70, Stuns Fans With Her Youthful Looks Under Quarantine

Vera Wang has been serving her Instagram followers fierce looks amid quarantine, and fans can’t stop commenting that it appears she’s discovered the fountain of youth.

The 70-year-old fashion designer — who turns 71 next month — has been showing off her iconic style, but it’s her ageless looks getting the most attention. In one shot, she wears a lime green reptile-print puffer jacket, showing off her legs in white denim shorts and heels.

“Vera, the eternal teenager 👋👋👋👋👋❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one comment reads.

More comments on her recent photos read, “70?! 😭,” and, “Oh my you look soooo good!! I hope you share the secret to such flawless skin when I get to your age I want to look like you💕💕💕🇹🇹🇹🇹🙏🏾.”

Another user hilariously writes, “We heard that you’re 70 years old. Ma’am, how did you do it? What immortal anti-ageing magic did you swallow?”

Check out more stunning shots:

Wang recently talked to Harper’s Bazaar about being under quarantine, and she said that she continues to exercise most days — even if she doesn’t particularly enjoy it.

“Unlike many New Yorkers, I happened to have quarantined in Miami after Paris Fashion Week with my workday fashion family,” she shared. “If you are lucky enough to be with a group of people you know so well and have travelled with so extensively, being restricted can bring so many positive and different nuances to the experience. All of them are extremely fit, which pushed me to ‘work out’ most days. … And of course, it being a hardcore fashion group, and me having my lifelong obsession with leggings, I had the opportunity to actually ‘play’ with clothes, something even a fashion designer rarely has the luxury of doing.”

“This photo depicts my personal conflict between loving athleisure clothing but dreading the treadmill!” she said of a picture of her posing in Adidas workout wear and heels. “Okay. My own sense of personal irony: lycra/poly meets high-heeled pumps!”

Wang isn’t the only celebrity dazzling fans with her youthful looks. For more on how 47-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow maintains her glow, watch the video below:

More From ET:

Will Smith Marvels Over Mother-in-Law’s Youthful Appearance

Christie Brinkley Looks as Youthful as Her Daughters Sailor and Alexa Ray While Out in NYC

Chloe Sevigny, 41, Credits Her Youthful Skin to Not Having Babies Yet