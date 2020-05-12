Remembering The Time Jerry Stiller Crashed Ben Stiller’s ‘Conan’ Interview

By Corey Atad.

Fans are mourning the loss of comedy legend Jerry Stiller and looking back on some of his most memorable moments in the spotlight.

On Monday, the Team Coco YouTube channel shared an old clip of Jerry crashing his son Ben Stiller’s interview on a 1996 episode of “Late Night With Conan O’Brien”.

In the video, Ben was doing a bit, pretending to be sick as a reason he couldn’t appear for an interview. At that point Jerry walked out, looking huffed.

“As a member of the acting profession, I find this is a disgrace!” he said. “This is a personal reflection on me as an actor. I mean, how did I bring my kid up?!”

Jerry then went backstage to find Ben sick on the couch with his mother.

“Honey, pay no attention. Your father’s not a well man,” she said.

But it was no use. Jerry dragged his son out onto the show and continued reaming him out, bickering with him throughout the interview.

