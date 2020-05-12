Jeff Goldblum Lookalike Goes Viral With Street Fight Video

A video of two people getting into a brutal street fight is turning heads for a surprising reason.

On Monday, Twitter user Leo Senpai posted a video of the fight their neighbours were having, and it very quickly went viral as people noticed one of the fighters bore a striking resemblance to Jeff Goldblum.

Yoooo my neighbors just fought 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fGGg55UWG9 — Leo Senpai 🔪 (@fallenleo) May 11, 2020

Senpai explained that the Goldblum lookalike was fighting a man who “deserved it.”

“He started it,” Senpai wrote. “Before this he was yelling at glasses guy calling him every racial slur too, shirtless man threw the first swing as well. And literally anytime I’ve ever talked to him he always says disgusting things towards women.”

He added, “The reason this a** whooping was dished was because he joked about ‘oh I could just hog tie her up.'”

On Twitter, people were delighted by the Fake Jeff Goldblum.

Watching Jeff Goldblum’s look alike line up a round house kick to this guys kidney pic.twitter.com/8uyk0X1SFp — Regina Hall’s Pool Boy (@TrilFalco) May 12, 2020

For those wondering Jeff Goldblum was utilizing Taekwondo the kick is known as the Dollyo Chagi. pic.twitter.com/qaK22kbU5u — Ike Learner (@theyodude) May 12, 2020