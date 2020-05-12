HBO Max Orders ‘Head Of The Class’ Reboot Pilot

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Photo: ABC/YouTube

The “Head of the Class” is returning to school.

HBO Max has enlisted Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) to piece together a reboot of the 1986 sitcom “Head of the Class”. The former ABC comedy told the story of a group of overachieving high school students and a teacher who wants them to focus more on life outside of the books.

The new streaming service has ordered a pilot as well as five additional scripts. The half-hour, multi-camera comedy will be targeted towards kids and families.

You can watch the original 1986 pilot of “Head of the Class” below.

