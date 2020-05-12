Jamie Dornan Joins ‘Save With Stories’ Campaign

Jamie Dornan is showing fans his bedtime story voices.
The actor joined forces with Save The Children for their latest campaign, “Save With Stories”, by reading a book to help raise funds for the organization amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Dornan chose Emma Chichester Clark‘s children’s book Bears Don’t Read.
Thank you @jamiedornan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Bears Don't Read" by @emmachichesterc, published by @harpercollinsch. . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children's lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection.
In the adorable reading, the “Fifty Shades Of Grey” star had a little fun by getting animated and incorporating many voices into it.
Donations from “Save With Stories” will go to aid families who have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.
Last week, Meghan Markle and son Archie read Duck! Rabbit! for the campaign. The book was a gift for little Archie’s first birthday from Markle and husband Prince Harry’s longtime friend Oprah Winfrey.