‘The Crown’ Won’t Be Covering Prince Charles’ Notorious Leaked ‘Camillagate’ Conversation

When the fourth season of “The Crown” finally airs, one of the most infamous incidents surrounding the fractious split between Prince Charles and Princess Diana will not be dramatized on the show.

“When they offered me the role, one of my first questions was — I say questions; I think it was pretty much a statement — ‘We are not doing the tampon phone call,’” Josh O’Connor, who portrays Charles in the Netflix series, said in an interview with SiriusXM’s “EW Live”.,

O’Connor is referencing the notorious leaked conversation between the married Prince of Wales and Camilla Parker Bowles (played in the show by Emerald Fennell), with Charles joking that he’ll “live inside your trousers or something,” spurring the future Duchess of Cornwall to suggest Charles will be reincarnated as “a pair of knickers.” Charlies replies, “Or, God forbid, a Tampax.”

While the British tabloids dubbed the incident “Camillagate” and “Tampongate,” O’Connor explained why that particular conversation won’t be part of the fourth season of “The Crown”, which will focus on the relationship between Charles and Diana (Emma Corrin).

“Pre-‘The Crown’ I had made many independent films, many television shows where there was a lot of nudity and a lot of slightly dodgy characters and this was my one chance for my parents to see something with no shame,” O’Connor said. “There’s no way I was going to scuff on that by talking about tampons on Netflix. So that was like out.”

Added O’Connor: “Unfortunately all the fans of ‘Tampongate’ will be very disappointed.”

While Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the upcoming season of “The Crown”, the good news for fans is that filming wrapped just ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down all film and TV production.